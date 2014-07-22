One Man Made Art From His WiFi Signals, And The Results Are Stunning

Luis Hernan was always curious about how wireless technologies like radio are transmitted through the air.

So after finishing up his studies in architecture, computer science, and design, Hernan decided to research these invisible signals through a PhD at Newcastle University.

“I was very curious about this idea of the invisible signals that surround us all the time so I wanted to explore that,” Hernan told Business Insider. “I was really interested in how they would look if we were able to see them.”

Hernan set up a system that turned the wireless signals around him into colourful, ghostlike images using long-exposure photography, allowing people to see the strength of the signals around them. The results are documented in his project Digital Ethereal.

