Wife Who Bludgeoned Merrill Banker Husband To Death With Statuette Gets Stiffed By Hong Kong Court

, who will be retried for the murder of her Merrill Lynch & Co. banker husband, recovered partial legal costs for her original trial and appeals even though successful appellants are usually paid in full.



Kissel recovered half the cost of her trial and some of the costs of her two appeals from the Hong Kong government, according to a ruling delivered by Justice Kemal Bokhary today.

“This is not a situation where there’s an outright acquittal or wrongful conviction,” said Simon Young, Director for the Centre for Comparative and Public Law at the University of Hong Kong.

