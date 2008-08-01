Wife Sues Philandering iBanker Husband For Giving Her Genital Warts

File this in the more-than-we-needed-to-know department: The wife of an investment banker (soon to be ex-husband; they’re in the midst of a divorce, thankfully) alleges that he spent his downtime on business trips engaging in unprotected sex with hookers–and that the present he brought back for her was HPV.



NY Post: A Manhattan woman has filed a $25 million lawsuit against her allegedly hooker-loving husband, charging he gave her sexually transmitted diseases that ruined her life.

In papers filed in state Supreme Court, Stephanie Lerner said she was infected with “several severe incurable strains of the human papilloma virus” as a result of the affairs conducted by her husband, Mark, a venture capitalist.

Stephanie, an author and former television producer, said her condition got so bad, she had to undergo several operations.

The suit accuses Lerner of failing to warn his wife of 16 years that he’d had “numerous encounters of unprotected sexual relations with commercial sex workers in China and Japan, as well as an ongoing affair with Jane Doe in New York.

But apart from his sexual history, what else do we know about this Mark Lerner? A lot, courtesy of his bio on the Web site for Morgen, Evan & Co., the investment bank where he currently serves as president.

Prior to establishing Morgen, Evan & Company in 1992, Mr. Lerner was the Managing Director and head of the Japan Corporate Finance Group at Chase Manhattan Bank. Before that, he served as the head of the Japan Group of the investment banking division of Merrill Lynch from 1982-1989. His international banking career started with Banker’s Trust Company in 1976. Mr. Lerner has been deeply involved in the Asian markets for more than 25 years and is a frequent speaker at professional conferences dealing with Japan/U.S. relations. He has spoken on the development of technology partnerships in Asia for the Government of Canada/Department of Foreign Affairs, and has also worked closely with the Canadian Advanced Technology Association (CATA)

“Deeply involved in the Asian markets”? Is that a confession?

Mr. Lerner is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Vassar College art museum – the third largest college/university art museum in the United States. He also serves as a member of the Executive Board of Directors of M&A International, Inc., the world’s leading alliance of independent M&A advisors with membership in over 35 countries. Mr. Lerner was the previous Chairman of M&A International from 2004 to 2005 and is currently the Vice President in charge of the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Lerner received an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania , and an AB in Applied Mathematics from Vassar College.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.