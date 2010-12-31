Hedge Fund Trader Says Ex-Wife's Attempt To Ruin His Career With Sex Tapes Is "Comical"

Photo: Daily News

Lily Shang is very publically trying to get a judge to stop her hedge fund trader husband from posting sex tapes online, which the couple made in their Battery Park City pad, as the couple’s divorce case gets ugly.Shang, 24, alleges that her hubby, David Rucker, has threatened to release the videos if she doesn’t agree to a settlement with which he is happy, Gothamist says.



Rucker, who works for Golden Archer Investments, has said that he doesn’t even know what happened to the tapes, and that posting them online would be mortifying for him too.

He’s a managing partner and head trader at the boutique asset management firm. And thus, he says, the videos would damage him more than her.

David Rucker: The videos “would damage me, since I actually have a career. It’s almost comical. She’s just trying to make me look bad… I don’t even know what’s still on my hard drive.“

Shang has a response to that. She claims Rucker told her he’s going to edit himself out of so that the only clear identity would be hers.

We don’t know who’s telling the truth here, but we do detect a hint of nastiness in that “since-I-actuallly-have-a-career” line of Rucker’s.

Toronto-native Shang, who is apparently a regular on the New York club scene, wrote this about using her looks to get what she wants, on a blog a few years ago:

Electric-blue suede pumps, a miniskirt, a blue sweater and Gucci bag can get you enough credibility with the Conservative camp to flirt your way into finding out their numbers two days before the election.

For more go to the Daily News >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.