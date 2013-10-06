Wife Of Jailed Businessman Matthew Joyce Says Life In Dubai Tearing Her Family Apart

Getty/ Martin Rose

The wife of jailed businessman, Matthew Joyce, has spoken out about living in Dubai as “fish bowl life”, and has said without diplomatic intervention her family may be forced to separate.

“I think without forceful representations from the Australian government, we will never return to Australia as a whole family,” mother of three, Angela Higgins, told News Limited.

After almost five years in Dubai and now facing financial difficulties Higgins has said the ordeal taken a toll on the quality of her children’s lives and particularly her husband’s who suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“He’s walking on eggshells – very fragile – and he hasn’t slept properly for four years but especially lately.”

News Ltd reports that Higgins hopes that next week Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop will meet with her legal team to discuss an intervention.

Joyce was found guilty in May of taking a $6 million bribe to dupe Gold Coast developer Sunland and was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and leveed with a $US25 million fine. He is currently appealing the ruling.

The next hearing will be held on October 20.

