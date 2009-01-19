Wife Of Dictator Mugabe Takes Shopping Break To Deck Hong Kong Photog

The couple that brutalizes together stays together. The wife of Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe expressed herself to a lensman trying to photograph her while she was shopping in Hong Kong. The demure Grace, formerly Mugabe’s secretary, must not have been having a good hair day.



Times (UK): Grace Mugabe, 43, known as the First Shopper of Zimbabwe, flew into a rage when she was spotted last week leaving the exclusive Shangri-La hotel in Hong Kong. She has been staying there with her entourage at a cost of £2,000 a day while her country endures poverty, hunger and disease.

Holding a Jimmy Choo-style bag estimated to be worth at least £2,000, and hiding behind Cavalli rhine-stone-framed glasses with a red cashmere shawl over her head, she ordered her bodyguard to attack the photographer, Richard Jones.

While the guard tried to wrestle away Jones’s camera, she joined in the assault.

…Grace Mugabe has often been blamed for encouraging her husband’s extreme views. Last year she said he would never surrender power.

Since becoming first lady, she has spent a fortune on foreign shopping trips, built a mansion in Harare, dubbed Gracelands, and acquired several formerly white-owned farms. Once, when asked why she spent thousands on expensive Ferragamo shoes while her people starved, she replied: “I have very narrow feet, so I wear only Ferragamo.”

She used to indulge her passion for shopping in the boutiques of Paris, New York and London. But when America and the European Union imposed sanctions on the Mugabes and their cronies they turned to the Far East.

Wonder if the stores accept Zimbabwe’s new hundred trillion dollar note?

