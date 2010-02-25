Chancellor's Wife C-Word Rant Surfaces As New Storm Erupts In UK Government

Photo: AP

The details of the days of the financial crisis are coming to light in the UK. Let’s just say it doesn’t involve Paulson-like vignettes on bird watching.Alistair Darling complained of the “forces of hell” being unleashed on him by the Prime Minister after he explained in an interview with The Guardian the severity of the financial crisis in 2008.



Darling’s wife came to the defence of her husband in the days after, lashing out at the Prime Minister’s office response. She said, “The f***ing c***s are trying to stitch up Alistair,” according to Andrew Rawnsley’s new book, cited in The Guardian.

PM Gordon Brown has denied these charges. He faces an extremely difficult political and economic climate as the country approaches an election which could result in a hung parliament and credit downgrade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.