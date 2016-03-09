Wife-carrying is the ultimate test of a marriage and physical strength

The 9th annual UK wife-carrying competition just took place in England. In a true test of physical strength and partnership, contestants must carry their partners over their shoulders across a 1,247-foot obstacle course. This year’s winners were American Jonathan Schwochert and his French-born wife Charlotte Xiong.
