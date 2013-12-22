Check Out The Insanely Beautiful Offices Of W+K, The World's Coolest Ad Agency

Wieden+Kennedy The lobby of Wieden+Kennedy’s Portland office, all decked out for the holidays.

Though you might not have heard of the advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, you’ve undoubtedly seen, and probably remember some of its work.

W+K is the agency behind award-winning work like Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” and every notable Nike campaign you’ve ever seen (“Just Do It,” “Bo Knows,” “It’s Gotta Be The Shoes” — the whole shebang). It also handles work for some of the corporate world’s cooler clients, such as Facebook, Heineken, and ESPN.

Though Wieden now has eight offices around the world, its flagship remains in Portland, where the agency grew out of its close relationship with Nike, headquartered in nearby Washington County. That’s another achievement of its own: Wieden attracts the world’s most creative people to Portland, not New York, where the vast bulk of ad agencies have their main staff.

I had a chance to visit the office on a recent trip out to Portland, and it’s something of a design marvel. Inside, I found one of the most impressive Christmas displays I’ve ever seen, a uniquely rustic meeting place, and the work spaces of some of the most creative people in the business.

