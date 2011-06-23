Even More Proof The iPhone Is Getting Widgets

Photo: 9to5 Mac

An Apple patent indicates that when iOS 5 lands later this Fall, you may not need to jailbreak in order to use cool third party widgets.Specifically, the patent mentions “user-created widgets” and refers to something called the “widget creator module.”



The ability to create your own widgets would be pretty cool. The only challenge for Apple would be to figure out how to make it easy enough to use to appeal to the lowest common denominator.

[Via 9 To 5 Mac]

Don’t Miss: Everything That’s Still Missing From iOS 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.