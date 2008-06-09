Widget Maker RockYou Raises $35M C Round

RockYou, the widget-maker that brings Facebook users time-wasters like SuperWall, has raised a $35 million C round led by VC firm DCM. No word on valuation yet; we’d previously valued the second-biggest app business at $325 million.



This round comes right before Facebook unveils its massive redesign, which will make it harder for applications to “go viral.” Depending on your perspective, that will either hurt app-makers like RockYou and main rival Slide, or it will lock in the top app-makers’ market share. Slide has already said it will stop making new apps for Facebook and concentrate on improving its existing programs.

