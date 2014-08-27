Internet Restored After Widespread Outages Reported In London

An incident on Virgin Media’s core network earlier caused widespread internet outages across London to Virgin Media provided leased lines.

The above chart from Down Detectors shows a dramatic spike in the number of reports around 10 a.m. BST.

Service now appears to have been restored, however, “the affected circuits should be considered at risk until further information on this incident is available,” a spokesman for Virgin Media wrote in a blog post.

In the U.S., there are also reportedly nationwide outages for Time Warner customers.

