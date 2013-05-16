You Need This App If You're Having Trouble Keeping Track Of All Your iPhone Photos

WideAngle is a photo app that pulls in information from across all your social networks and your phone’s camera roll to help keep your photos better organised.



The app was previously iPad-only, but the company just released a new iPhone version.

WideAngle is a great addition to your app collection because there are a ton of photos that slip through the cracks and are easily forgotten, especially when you share them on a variety of different networks like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The company says it won’t store your photos on its servers and will keep everything private.

WideAngle is a free download from Apple’s App Store and is available for iPhone and iPad.

