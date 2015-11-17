Wickr downloads have increased 700% since Malcolm Turnbull said he uses it

Back when prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was communications minister and the debate over data retention was at its peak, he revealed he used the encrypted peer-to-peer messaging app, Wickr to communicate with other ministers.

Since then the app, which lets users transfer data, text and files through a secure exchange server, has seen downloads increase by 700%.

Co-founder Nico Sell has told The Australian its popularity is proof that it could save companies time and money by reducing the need to store massive amounts of data as well as offering heightened level of privacy.

“Companies are hoarding information because they might be able to use it later. Eventually we’re going to reach a tipping point, where hoarding that data is going to cost your company more than the benefit of having it,” she said.

“I think Turnbull has done a great job of demonstrating that the data retention law is useless and I would say that we as a society need to go away from collecting and hoarding data.”

Turnbull even offered tips for circumventing the federal government’s metadata retention laws, which began last month.

Wickr’s plan is to start selling its protocol to security-conscious businesses.

“Underneath what we really are is a protocol that does seamless key management,” she told The Australian.

“That secure protocol is applicable to every enterprise out there. They need a way to have secure communications. So we’re selling to enterprises.”

Since becoming prime minister Wickr isn’t the only app Turnbull’s been talking about.

His latest tech push was for his Cabinet’s to use Slack, a work-based chat application created by the co-founders of Flickr. Read more on that here.

