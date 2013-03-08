1939's Wicked Witch Of The West Looks Much Sexier In Today's 'Oz'

This weekend marks the release of “Oz The Great And Powerful.”



The Wicked Witch of the West is an iconic character in the original “Wizard of Oz.” In the latest flick, the character is played by Mila Kunis.

But one Reddit member pointed out how much much the character has changed over the years.

The top image is Margaret Hamilton in the 1939 film. The bottom image is Kunis in “Oz.”

Photo: Reddit/Imgur

