We love Wicked Lasers. The company sells high-powered laser equipment and makes all kinds of novel videos demoing the capabilities of its products, showing them lighting matches and popping balloons.



Now a video posted by YouTube user kipay shows a slightly more malicious use for this equipment–ruining an iPhone 5. Watch this thing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.