Check This Out: Augmented Reality Company Puts A Dragon Onto The Side Of A Building

No, the dragons in my life aren’t named Mike Arrington, although we did have a fun little debate over on Techcrunch the other day.



When I visited Munich I dropped by Metaio’s headquarters where they showed me their latest augmented reality prototype, which puts a virtual character onto a building. You can see it for yourself.

This was just a little fun in the snow, but later this week Metaio will put its augmented reality expertise to work on a major sporting event. More on that when the embargo ends.

Hope you enjoy this video from the snow of Munich. Damn it was cold!



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.