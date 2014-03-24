Wichita State Misses Buzzer Beater, Loses Undefeated Season To Kentucky In Classic NCAA Tournament Game

In the best NCAA Tournament game of the year, eighth-seeded Kentucky upset undefeated Wichita State 78-76.

The Shockers had a chance to win it with 3.2 seconds left, but a Fred VanVleet three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark:

In a weekend filled with ugly, low-scoring games between teams with limited offensive capabilities and a penchant for fouling on every possession, this game was a breath of fresh air.

Both teams shot better than 54% and 44% from 3-point range.

UK’s Julius Randle played a spectacular second half, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Harrison twins — the highly regarded freshmen who’ve struggled a bit at the college level — combined for 39 points.

Everyone knew this was going to be a difficult match-up for Wichita. Kentucky had a relatively disappointing regular season, but they have enough talent to beat any team on any day.

They had easily their best performance of the year on Sunday.

They were flawless. And they had to be, because Wichita State played great too.

Cleanthony Early was dominant. He scored 31 points on 17 shots, draining 4-of-6 threes and grabbing 7 rebounds in the process.

He also did this:

The only complaint about the game is that it came in the Round of 32, and not later.

It’s a brutal way for Wichita to end its year, 35-1:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.