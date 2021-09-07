1 dead, 7 injured as gunman opens fire at a Kansas nightclub after getting kicked out, reports say

A gunman has shot dead one person and injured seven more at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub early Tuesday morning, multiple reports say, citing the police.

The suspect was kicked out of Enigma Club & Lounge before returning with a gun at around 12:30 a.m., Captain Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department said, NBC News reported.

The suspect then opened fire outside the club, Nicholson said, per NBC News.

The police are still looking for the shooter, who has been described as a man in his 20s, around 5-foot (1.52m)-9 tall, KWCH reported.

Insider has contacted the Wichita Police Department for comment.

The victim has been identified as an unnamed 30-year-old man, KWCH reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.