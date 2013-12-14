The FBI Says It Has Stopped A Suicide Bomb Plot On Kansas Airport

Screenshot FBI official prepares to speak at a press conference announcing charges in airport bomb plot.

Federal officials say they have arrested a man who planned on exploding a car bomb at the Wichita, Kansas airport.

Terry Lee Loewen, 58, reportedly works as an avionics technician at the Wichita Mid-Continent Airport and was arrested there this morning.

The FBI says he was trying to provide “terrorist support” to people outside the U.S. Loewen is a U.S. citizen, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

Loewen allegedly “spent months developing a plan to use his access card to the airport to drive a carload of explosives to the terminal.”

When he was arrested, he was attempting to deliver the vehicle full of explosives.

No one was ever in any real danger, though, officials said at a press conference Friday. The operation was reportedly a sting and the explosives weren’t real.

Loewen even researched flight schedules to see when there would be a maximum number of people at the airport, officials said.

NBC News reports that the suspect was radicalized after reading extremist Islamic material on the Internet.

The FBI reportedly had him under surveillance and undercover officers met with him frequently posing as like-minded individuals.

“Today’s arrest emphasises that homegrown terrorism is a continuing threat in the United States,” FBI official Michael Kaste said at the press conference.

The criminal complaint is embedded below:

Criminal Complaint Against Terry L. Loewen by Stefan Becket

