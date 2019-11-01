A candy-coloured hotel in Ibiza is the stuff of Instagram influencers' dreams

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel in all of its photogenic glory.

Instagram and social media have no doubt influenced the way we travel – from where we choose to go to how we dress and what we do on a trip.

But it has also influenced the way hotels look, as many are taking a “social media first” approach to their design.

The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza, Spain, is a prime example, as the photogenic spot is practically made to get you the most ‘grammable vacation shots.

Keep scrolling to see more of the stylish resort.

Barbie may have her Malibu Dreamhouse, but she would definitely approve of the Wi-Ki-Woo hotel for her travels.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel is on Ibiza, Spain.

Its pastel hues are perfectly Instagrammable.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel The bar area features a live DJ.

The hotel is reminiscent of Miami’s South Beach, with a distinctly Art Deco vibe.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel The hotel is lit up in pink and purple hues at night.

Accommodation ranges from ocean-view rooms to poolside chalets.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel Rooms are also decked out in pastel.

Befitting for influencers and wannabe influencers, rooms feature massive vanities to get ready at.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel Fully equipped kitchenettes feature pink Smeg minibars.

Cowshed products, GHD hairdryer, and hair straighteners will help guests look their best.

Lounging poolside has never been more photogenic.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel The hotel itself is adults-only, though kids — accompanied by an adult — are allowed in the restaurant and bar area.

What’s a pool without floaties these days?

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel Pink heart floats make the pool pop.

The enormous ocean-front terrace claims to have some of the best sunsets Ibiza has to offer.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel The hotel features many specialty cocktails.

The restaurant features fusion cuisine made with local ingredients.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel The menu features items like tuna ceviche and chilli squid.

Every part of the hotel is designed for optimal Instagramming.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel Free high-speed internet makes uploading your pictures a breeze.

A standard room at Wi-Ki-Woo starts at $US180 per night, breakfast not included.

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo Hotel The hotel is decked out in pastel and neon.

Got FOMO yet?

Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo hotel Poolside cabanas are available.

