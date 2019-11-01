A candy-coloured hotel in Ibiza is the stuff of Instagram influencers' dreams

- The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel on Ibiza, in Spain, opened in the summer of 2018.
- With pastel hues and neon touches, the hotel is an Instagram influencer’s dream.
- Rooms feature giant vanities and pink Smeg minibars.
Instagram and social media have no doubt influenced the way we travel – from where we choose to go to how we dress and what we do on a trip.
But it has also influenced the way hotels look, as many are taking a “social media first” approach to their design.
The Wi-Ki-Woo hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza, Spain, is a prime example, as the photogenic spot is practically made to get you the most ‘grammable vacation shots.
Keep scrolling to see more of the stylish resort.
Barbie may have her Malibu Dreamhouse, but she would definitely approve of the Wi-Ki-Woo hotel for her travels.
Its pastel hues are perfectly Instagrammable.
The hotel is reminiscent of Miami’s South Beach, with a distinctly Art Deco vibe.
Accommodation ranges from ocean-view rooms to poolside chalets.
Befitting for influencers and wannabe influencers, rooms feature massive vanities to get ready at.
Cowshed products, GHD hairdryer, and hair straighteners will help guests look their best.
Lounging poolside has never been more photogenic.
Courtesy of Wi Ki Woo HotelThe hotel itself is adults-only, though kids — accompanied by an adult — are allowed in the restaurant and bar area.
What’s a pool without floaties these days?
The enormous ocean-front terrace claims to have some of the best sunsets Ibiza has to offer.
The restaurant features fusion cuisine made with local ingredients.
Every part of the hotel is designed for optimal Instagramming.
A standard room at Wi-Ki-Woo starts at $US180 per night, breakfast not included.
Got FOMO yet?
