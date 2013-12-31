New Zealand Parents Removed Wi-Fi From Their Childrens' School Because 'Wi-Fi Causes Cancer'

Damon Wyman and David Bird, two New Zealand parents, have successfully petitioned their children’s school to remove its Wi-Fi network, reports TVNZ.

The school will maintain an Internet connection by way of cable, but the fathers are concerned with any potential health dangers their children might face by being near wireless data signals.

Wyman began researching Wi-Fi networks after a brain tumour killed his young son. He theorizes that this was linked to his son’s sleeping with a Wi-Fi-enabled iPod under his pillow at night.

The school issued a statement saying that its decision to remove Wi-Fi networking equipment was based on feedback from a survey of parents, and while the junior school will see its wireless Internet capabilities removed, students at the senior school will continue to enjoy Wi-Fi functionality.

From TVNZ’s report:

[The school] maintains that it believes wireless internet is safe, a view shared by the Government. “We have sourced information from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and other submissions,” the statement read. “Based on this information the board believes that Wi-Fi does not pose a health risk to staff or students.” My Wyman and Mr Bird have said they will continue to advocate for the total removal of the system at Te Horo School.

