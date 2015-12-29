Want better WI-Fi? Move to France

Don’t you hate it when you’re trying to work remotely but your home is a madhouse with out-of-town guests and you can’t find a coffee shop with a Wi-Fi hotspot to tap into?

Maybe you should move to France. According to this chart from Goldman Sachs, based on data from iPass, France has a whopping 200 hotspots for ever 1,000 people — about 8 times the hotspot density of the United States.

