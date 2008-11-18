Wi-Fi 'GPS' Upstart Skyhook Gets Big Qualcomm Deal, Exit Strategy?

A big deal for Skyhook Wireless, whose wi-fi-powered location technology is inside gadgets like Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch: It’s signed a deal with mobile chip giant Qualcomm (QCOM), which allows Qualcomm to build Skyhook’s technology into its mobile GPS platforms. That could allow more mobile phones and other gadgets to use Skyhook as a complementary/backup technology in addition to GPS — the way the iPhone uses it.



No projection of how many devices this will eventually ship with, but it’s a great deal for Skyhook. And, if things work out, a possible exit strategy for Skyhook, whose investors include Bain Capital, RRE Ventures, and Intel Capital.

