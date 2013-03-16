Parents Can Watch Their Kids From Anywhere With This App-Controlled Baby Monitor

This is the Withings App-Controlled Wi-Fi Enabled Baby Monitor from Brookstone.



Why We Love It: The Rolls Royce of baby monitors, this app-controlled Withings model lets you visually check in on your child using your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. You can now know how your child is doing from anywhere in the world, whether you’re in a different room in your home or travelling abroad.

It uses a wide-angle, 3-megapixel camera with night vision capability, and lets you virtually pan, tilt, and zoom around the room by touching the screen. You can also talk to your child while watching the video feed, and the monitor sends an automatic alert whenever your baby fusses or cries.

