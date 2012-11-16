Xi Jinping's Unexpected Delay Prompts Hilarious Twitter Meme

If you were up last night live streaming CCTV waiting to meet China’s Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), you’d know that Xi Jinping and his six PSC colleagues were nearly an hour late.
Xi Jinping had mysteriously disappeared from public life for two-weeks in September and sparked a string of rumours about his death, health, and political infighting ahead of the leadership handover.
So last night as China watchers on twitter sat around awaiting his arrival a new meme was born: #WhyXiJinpingIsLate.
Here are some of the best ones we caught with references to U.S. election gaffes, Gangnam Style and Chinese corruption:
