Here's why billionaire investor Yuri Milner has 50 TVs in his home

Billionaire investor Yuri Milner lives by a routine.

Every day, he wears nearly the same outfit and eats nearly the same meals.

It’s not simply a “lack of imagination,” as he joked on stage at The

Wall Street Journal’s WSJDLive conference. It’s a strategy designed to simplify his life as much as possible, he says.

A small, daily change like not spending ten minutes picking out an outfit adds up. And often, those clothes are probably jammed into a suitcase anyway:

Milner revealed that he spends about 200 days a year travelling, a frequency which he describes as not necessarily exhausting, but very “physical.”

Altogether, he says that he and the team at his investment firm DST Global travel so much every year that it’s equal to about 3 trips to the moon (and back).

Being willing to travel for the investment portfolio has come in handy for Milner though, who has invested in international rockstars like Alibaba, Xiaomi, WhatsApp, JD.com, and Flipkart, among others.

When he is home at his $US100 million mansion, Milner is surrounded by TVs. The previous owners of the house owned a lot of art. Because they took it with them when they sold the house, he filled each empty space with flatscreen TVs.

There are 50 in total, he says, and he says that wants to configure them to receive streams from NASA’s Kepler space telescope. Space is a passion of his: Milner recently poured $US100 million into an initiative to search for life on other planets.

NOW WATCH: Footage shows tourists captured by gunmen at a Philippine resort



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.