Here's the one big advantage YouTube has over Facebook's new video platform

Google should worry a little more about Facebook, especially now since the company introduced its own media player that can be shared and embedded on different websites, just like YouTube. But, YouTube has one key advantage over Facebook and other user-generated video sites like Vine: A healthy balance of creators.

Based on recent data from Tubular charted for us by BI Intelligence, Facebook in January had a greater percentage of popular user-generated videos compared to YouTube, but YouTube has a pretty even distribution between amateurs, influencers, brands and media companies, so the company isn’t too reliant on any one particular group of uploaders. Compare that to Twitter’s Vine platform for 6-second videos, where the most influential users are in near-complete control of the platform’s popularity.

