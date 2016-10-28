The science behind why your phone shuts down when it's cold outside

- Cold weather can be bad news for your phone – extreme temperatures can stop the lithium-ion battery and temporarily shut down your phone.
- Apple recommends using its iOS devices in temperatures between 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In November 2017, Apple released an update to prevent the iPhone X from shutting down during a rapid temperature drop. However, extreme temperatures, like those during a polar vortex, could still jeopardize a phone’s battery life.
- Watch the video above to find out why your phone stops working when it gets cold out.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on October 24, 2016.
