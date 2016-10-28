The science behind why your phone shuts down when it's cold outside

Cold weather can be bad news for your phone – extreme temperatures can stop the lithium-ion battery and temporarily shut down your phone.

Apple recommends using its iOS devices in temperatures between 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

In November 2017, Apple released an update to prevent the iPhone X from shutting down during a rapid temperature drop. However, extreme temperatures, like those during a polar vortex, could still jeopardize a phone’s battery life.

Watch the video above to find out why your phone stops working when it gets cold out.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on October 24, 2016.

