Why your iPhone alarm snooze is automatically set to 9 minutes

Did you know that most snooze buttons are set at 9 minute intervals? Probably not, because who sits down to time a timer?
This unofficial standard was set accidentally in motion by the first snooze alarm clocks made in the 50’s. Here’s why we still follow it today.
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:
25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.