Why your iPhone alarm snooze is automatically set to 9 minutes

Corey Protin

Did you know that most snooze buttons are set at 9 minute intervals? Probably not, because who sits down to time a timer? 

This unofficial standard was set accidentally in motion by the first snooze alarm clocks made in the 50’s. Here’s why we still follow it today. 

