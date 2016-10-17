Why your iPhone alarm snooze is automatically set to 9 minutes

Did you know that most snooze buttons are set at 9 minute intervals? Probably not, because who sits down to time a timer?

This unofficial standard was set accidentally in motion by the first snooze alarm clocks made in the 50’s. Here’s why we still follow it today.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.