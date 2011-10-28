Why your investor relations department needs to start blogging NOW

Q: Is there any value to having a corporate or IR blog?

A: Blogging gives companies the opportunity to provide context and detail around news and activities, canvas stakeholder opinion, manage reputation, support the investment case, attract talent and promote initiatives and events.

It also allows companies to position themselves as thought leaders and respond quickly and authoritatively to topical issues.

Yet corporate blogs remain an under-used resource. At The Group, we’ve been monitoring social media use in the FTSE 100 since November 2009.

During this time we’ve seen Twitter, Facebook and YouTube become mainstream communication channels for FTSE 100 companies: 56 per cent have at least one active Twitter account, 38 per cent have a Facebook page and 44 per cent share video content on YouTube. But blogging lags far behind with only 12 per cent producing a corporate blog.

Some of the companies that do blog illustrate the value it offers.SABMiller’s dedicated sustainability blog is updated regularly and attracts healthy commentary and debate.

Last year the company used it to respond to a report by ActionAid on the company’s tax affairs in Africa, and help set the record straight.

Reckitt Benckiser’s My RB Opportunity is another good example, this time of a company using its blog to attract the best talent. Further afield, US tech giants Cisco, Microsoft and Oracle have well-known and sometimes celebrated blogs.



Get the rest at Inside Investor Relations >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.