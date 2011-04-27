9 Reasons Your Personal Brand Is More Important Than A Resume

This post is brought to you by Gillette. Learn more about Gillette and its products at Gillette.com.
Photo: Queen Cleopatra
Nowadays, a photo isn’t just worth 1,000 words — it could also be 1,000 pageviews.Appearances matter. How you’re dressed, your body language, and your mannerisms can influence how others, including a potential employer, see you.
Protecting your image, i.e., your personal brand, has become extremely important as social networks, online videos, blogs, and other online tools make it easier for people to make snap judgments about us.
First impressions matter.
A series of experiments by Princeton psychologists Janine Willis and Alexander Todorov reveal that it takes less than a second to form an impression of a stranger from their face, and that longer exposures don't significantly alter those impressions.
To make sure you put your best foot forward, know these 12 statistically-driven ways to nail a first impression.
45% of employers -- more than double from the previous year -- said they use social networks to screen job candidates.
More employers are turning to the Internet when making hiring decisions.
In a recent survey, 45 per cent of supervisors said they use social networks, like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, to screen job candidates.
The year prior, that number was significantly lower (just 22 per cent), says The New York Times.
A poor image could also get you fired.
2009 study by Proofpoint, an Internet security firm, found that at companies with 1,000 or more employees, 17 per cent reported having issues with employee's use of social media.
Eight per cent of those companies report having actually dismissed someone for their behaviour on sites like Facebook and LinkedIn. That's double from last year, where just 4 per cent reported having to fire someone over social media misuse.
20% of divorces involve Facebook. 80% of attorneys say they are seeing social networking evidence in their cases.
If you are getting a divorce, Facebook profile pictures could be used against you.
Divorce lawyers openly admit to searching social networking sites for evidence of infidelity or wrong-doing in an effort to strengthen their case against an errant spouse.
A survey of 500 top colleges found that 10% of admissions officers acknowledged looking at social-networking sites to evaluate applicants.
Your online reputation could determine whether or not you get into college.
According to a survey by education company Kaplan, of those colleges making use of the online information, 38 per cent said that what they saw 'negatively affected' their views of the applicant.
Only one quarter of the schools checking the sites said their views were improved.
The families of celebrities, high-profile criminals and many others whose names are splashed across headlines often become media targets as well.
If the association is positive, great. However it could take years before a negative association dies down, if ever.
57 per cent of hiring managers say qualified but unattractive candidates are likely to have a harder time landing a job.
You might not be able to do anything about your height, but you may still get paid more for looking good.
Good-looking, slim, tall people tend to make more money than their plain-Jane counterparts, reported CNN Money.
Researchers found that beautiful people tend to earn five per cent more an hour than their less comely colleagues.
What you say or do online (even behind 'privacy walls') could end up living for decades on the Internet.
The Internet never forgets. Unfortunately deleting an embarrassing video or photo might not be enough if the file has gone viral.
