Why Your Company Is Screwed If You Don't Go Social

Photo: AP

We’re in the middle of a massive social revolution, says Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff.It’s bleeding into whole new sections of our lives and revolutionizing the way people operate in ways that IBM and Microsoft could have never dreamed of, he said at a Cloudforce presentation in San Francisco on Friday.



The results of companies that hop on board the social revolution are pretty fantastic.

But, you really have to see the numbers to understand why it’s important. We’ve assembled his whole presentation on social enterprise from Cloudforce San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.