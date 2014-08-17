10 Reasons Your Best Employees Are Leaving You

Reuters There’s a good chance it’s mostly your fault that your best employees are packing up.

You’ve hired a great team of employees. They’re enthusiastic and motivated — and seem passionate about the work they’re doing.

But they’re dropping like flies.

One by one they are giving their two weeks’ notice, and you don’t know how to stop it.

The days of lifetime employment at a single company are long gone, but there are still a few things you can do to help improve your retention rates.

San Francisco-based HR firm Achievers came up with 10 of the most common ways managers alienate their employees and explained how you can avoid the same mistakes.

We’ve featured Achievers’ presentation “How To Lose An Employee In 10 Days” here with its permission.

Correction: Achievers has its Canadian HQ in Toronto but global HQ in San Francisco.

