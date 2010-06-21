Why You Will Be Required To Get Wasted Off "Kerosene" Liquor If You Want To Win Business In China

Photo: Business Insider

There’s a business tradition in China that apparently requires colleagues to toast one another repeatedly until everyone’s gotten wasted off of a Chinese liquor called, “baijiu.”From the Wall Street Journal:



Baijiu, which literally means white liquor, has very high alcohol content, and its taste has been compared to kerosene and even paint thinner.

WSJ writer Li Yuan had a hard time adjusting to the high amount of alcohol he was required to drink during a dinner in Xuzhou, but if he had refused, he would have been considered very rude.

Even though business isn’t discussed during most “business” dinners in China, he says, what happens during dinner directly affects what business is done in the office after the party.

Not drinking can be a serious problem for a businessman in much of China. Mr. X said that once 15 years ago, a business partner told him that they would have a deal if Mr. X could finish the baijiu in front of him. He said no and lost the business.

Drinking requirements are such an issue that non-drinkers have picked up a couple of tricks that make it look like they’re drinking a lot: “accidentally” spilling their drink and spitting out sips into napkins or tea cups.

But spilling your drink might also get you into trouble if you overdo it. So the lesson is: In China, be prepared to drink a lot if you want to make sure you don’t screw up a business deal.

