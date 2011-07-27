Why You Want To Get An Expensive Watch

The matter of wearing and enjoying fine timepieces is a passion that these days must be justified. It’s true, we as practical men and women succeed in life not via waste, but via efficiency.



To adorn an item (be it timepiece or otherwise) that quite possibly defies those reasons we came to afford such an item in the first place is something worth discussing.

Bottom line, if you want to wear a nice watch, do so with good health, and be able to explain why to others why they should to.

During the last year I found myself being frequently interviewed by other journalists and writers on the topic of watches and my job overall. Questions common to all of these sessions included an inquiry on “why to wear a luxury watch… what makes a luxury watch…. how can a man benefit from wearing a high-end timepiece?, etc…” The answer to all of these related questions is extremely non-obvious and I really had to give it some thought. To start, I revisited an article I previously wrote here on what it is like to wear a luxury watch.

Luxury brands toil with this question themselves and equally want you to think about it as well as be ignorant of it. On the one hand they never want someone to purchase something with full cognizance that they are either buying an emotionally related purchase that they don’t strictly need, or that it is priced much higher that it is worth as a commodity. At the same time, for you to buy such watches again and again, us consumers need to be in-touch with our inner “splurger” to savour the feelings we get from owning and wearing fine things.

Read the rest of the story here…

