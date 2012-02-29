Why You Want Google To Know Everything About You

Photo: Flickr Robert Scoble

Google is changing its privacy policy.Google is trying to simplify its policy and include new products and features.



Google has decided to play the privacy game smart and lay all of their cards on the table by telling you exactly what information they are collecting from you and how they plan to use it.

It was first announced about a month ago, but goes into effect on March 1.

Highlights of Google’s new privacy policy include:

Google will collect personal information about you when you sign up for a Google Account.

Google also collects information about you when you use one of their services such as a website that embeds their ads or content. This can include information about the device you used, your phone number and call history, and your location.

If you create a Google Profile, Google may share that name with all of the Google services that require a Google Account.

Google does not share any of this information with other companies unless you consent to it or have downloaded an app with a domain administrator. They also share domain information for external processing or legal reasons.

Google may share aggregated information about trends in the use of their Internet services to their advertisers, publishers, and connected sites.

There isn’t anything to be afraid of in these changes.

That hasn’t stopped Attorneys General representing the states 36 states from complaining.

They’ve authored a letter claiming the new policy “invades consumer privacy” because it doesn’t give them a “meaningful” way to opt out of Google’s data collection procedures.

Hey lawyers – define “meaningful.”

Google lets you…

Review and control certain types of information tied to your account.

View and edit your ads preferences.

Create and edit your Google Profile.

Control who you share information with.

Remove unwanted information from many of their services.

That seems like a whole lot of “meaningful” control to me.

What’s more is this: Users are probably better off with Google knowing a lot about them.

The more Google knows about you the more the ads you get for things that you are actually looking for.

At the very least, they will reflect your interests. They’ll be useful.

Isn’t that a win-win for everyone? The publisher, the advertiser, and you?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.