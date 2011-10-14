This Is Why You Want A Woman As Your Real Estate Agent

The current real estate market is dominated by female agents, according to Trulia.



There are more female agents in all 50 states, out-numbering their male counterparts by about 50 per cent in each individual state (see chart below).

Photo: via Trulia

While that map looks as if it is drowning in Pepto Bismol, what it really means that in every state there’s about a 2:1 ratio of female to male agents.

When it comes to quantity of listings, however, male agents tend to list more homes. So with the guys there may be more options. But this number has nothing to do with how many homes anyone actually sells.

When you start talking money, that’s when it becomes clear the ladies are dominating. The female agents on average listed their houses at a higher asking price than male agents (see chart below).

To be fair, a lot of factors do go into listing prices, including location, square footage, number of bedrooms, and the local school system.

But when you analyse the numbers, a female agent’s homes tend to list about $40,000 more than male agent’s houses, Trulia found. In theory, even if the prospective buyer bids lower than your asking price you’ll be most likely making more money with a female agent.

Photo: via Trulia

