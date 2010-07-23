Why You Shouldn't Let Cheap Clichés Guide Your Investing

We forget who said it, but somebody on CNBC this morning said he’d be bullish on the market today, but for the fact that Ben Bernanke was speaking.



Cute, but obviously silly, and if you listened to that kind of advice, you’d be missing out big time.

So go ahead, and make the obvious joke, but please, don’t invest based on that.

Right now the NASDAQ is up 2.6%.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.