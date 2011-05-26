Why You Shouldn't Give Up On The 2012 GOP Field Just Yet

New York Times political correspondent Matt Bai urges Republicans not to panic about their relatively lackluster 2012 presidential field. In a column for The Caucus blog, Bai points out that the candidates have a lot more going for them than initially meets the eye. For one, many of them are former governors, and while some of them may be relatively unknown, their political skills shouldn’t be underestimated. Bai writes that Republicans would do well to remember that they are better off with a small candidate who wants it bad than a knight-in-shining-armour who needs to be forced into the race.



