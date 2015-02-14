Why you should watch 'Breaking Bad' in one chart

You still haven’t watched “Breaking Bad“? Even after the Emmys, the national obsession, and the feverish recommendations of anyone you ask? Oh, so you watched the first two episodes and thought they were cool, but the main character was unlikable, and it seemed like a little too much to get into?

Look. If you need to be convinced that AMC’s masterpiece is worth starting and sticking with, then just look at the following graph. It comes from the very useful site Graph TV, which lets you plot the IMDB ratings of any show over time.

Site founder Kevin Wu said “Breaking Bad” had one of the most dramatic graphs he has seen. Not only does it get extremely high ratings, but it keeps going up.

“It seems to just get better within each season and season by season,” Wu wrote in an email.

