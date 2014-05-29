Why And How To Wash Your Hair Every Day

At one point in time, shampooing your hair — like brushing your teeth or swiping on deodorant — was a normal part of your daily grooming regimen. Then, it wasn’t.

So-called experts claimed it could dry out your hair and scalp, and even boldly asserted that hair actually looks better between washes. In certain circles, it not only became acceptable to forgo a daily shampoo, it also became cool.

So when three hair industry heavyweights — Bumble & bumble’s Howard McLaren, stylist Thom Priano, and salon owner Garren — got together to form their newly-launched hair product collective R+Co, we took notice. Provocative packaging aside, what really caught our eye was their decision to launch not just one, but five, shampoos.

So why is a daily shampooing so important? “It’s not just about the shampoo,” says Priano. “It’s also about massaging the scalp, which is really important for guys.” He believes that physical stimulation of the scalp, in addition to suds, helps remove excess oil and product buildup, which physicians have found can lead to thinning hair. Besides, where’s the logic in washing your face and body — especially after a long night out or gruelling workout — and not washing the scalp, which also takes a beating?

Whether you’re a wash-and-wear guy or someone who prefers the help of styling products, go back to the basics and lather up every day. “Clean hair is a style for us,” says McLaren. We couldn’t agree more.

Your hair type will determine the kind of shampoo you’ll need. Here’s a quick and handy guide to some of our favourites.

If you have thinning hair: Priano favours R+Co’s Dallas Thickening Shampoo, because it has “thickening agents that lay on top of the hair, and coat the cuticle.” Even after one wash, hair goes from flat to full.

If you have oily hair or flaky scalp: Bid greasy locks farewell with this Triple Action Shampoo from eShave. The citrus mint-scented formula yields a mild, yet deep cleansing lather, and also boasts hair-strengthening and anti-dandruff properties.

If your hair is dry: Wash hair and replenish moisture at the same time with this incredibly gentle, sulfate-free shampoo from Verb. It’s packed with natural ingredients like argan oil, quinoa protein, and sunflower seed extract to help bind moisture to individual strands.

If you’re bald or shave your head: Your need to give your head a proper wash, even if it’s shaved or bald. Dove’s Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Wash is a terrific solution, as it rinses cleanly, leaves your skin feeling cool and fresh (which is perfect for summer), and is also easy on the wallet.

And finally, who needs conditioner: Priano says,”Short hair doesn’t really need it, because the damaged ends are trimmed every few weeks.” However, if you have curly, coarse, or longer hair, use a conditioner like Moon Shine from R+Co. Just avoid the roots, and “only condition from the mid-section to the ends.”

More from Details:

14 Healthiest Snack Foods to Buy

The Top 5 Hairstyles for Men

The 10 Best Looking Celebrities

5 Weird Signs That You’re Vitamin-Deficient

10 Rules of Style When Dressing For Work

5 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About Protein

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.