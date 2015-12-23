21 photos that show why a small town in Tennessee was just named America's next hot travel destination

Shutterstock/Sean Pavone Gatlinburg is lit against the Great Smoky Mountains.

TripAdvisor recently released the winners of its Travellers’ Choice Awards in several different categories, including the global and USdestinations that are on the rise.

The results were based on increases in positive traveller feedback as well as increased interest in accommodations, restaurants, and attractions.

This year, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was ranked as the top US destination travellers should have on their radar. It also came in fourth place on TripAdvisor’s list of global up-and-coming destinations.

Set in the picturesque entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is home to a plethora of outdoor activities, a growing food scene, and eclectic attractions that make it a popular destination for travellers.

We’ve found 21 photos that showcase Gatlinburg’s beauty.

