5 Reasons Why You Should Use Firefox Instead Of Internet Explorer

Photo: dimnikolov via flickr
Over the last two weeks Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Firefox have all released new versions of their browsers. But the most hype has circled around Firefox 4’s launch yesterday.People have been scrambling for the new browser. After just over 24 hours, Firefox 4 has already been downloaded more than 9 million times.
And with good reason. It’s the most popular alternative to Internet Explorer, and it’s the browser of choice for those who want a customisable web experience.
If you’re still using Internet Explorer, we came up with five great reasons to make the switch to Firefox 4.
As an open source browser, Firefox has several advantages over Explorer. The biggest one being open source software helps drive innovation. Tabbed browsing, add-ons, and customisation all started with Firefox. And this kind of innovation will only continue. It's also more friendly to developers, allowing them to come up with new ways to enhance your browsing experience through add-ons, extensions, and themes.
Firefox is compatible with every major operating system: Mac OS X, Windows, and Linux. The mobile version even works with Android and syncs with your desktop.
With Explorer, you're stuck with Windows Vista or Windows 7.
Firefox has a much more thorough selection of add-ons than Explorer. There are a lot of great add-ons for blocking ads, speeding up browsing, and customising your browser. Plus there are another 2.3 million to choose from.
Most of Explorer's add-ons are pretty straightforward: shopping, search, translation, etc. You can get all that an more with Firefox.
In speed tests conducted by Lifehacker, Firefox 4 outperformed Explorer 9 in almost every category from cold starts to JavaScript. Explorer was faster at loading multiple tabs at once, but that's the only category where it stood out.
Tabs are nothing new in web browsers, but if you tend to keep several open at once, a smart tab system is essential. Firefox 4 gives you several great ways to manage your tabs: you can create groups, pin sites you use the most as App Tabs, and switch to a new tab just by typing in the URL bar.
We do like that Explorer 9 lets you view two tabs at once, but it's not very impressive beyond that.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.