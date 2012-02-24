Why You SHOULD Trust The Plunging Initial Claims Numbers

There’s some buzz out there that you shouldn’t trust the weekly initial claims data, because the seasonal adjustments are screwed up by the fact that the economic collapse of Q408/Q109 are distorting the BLS’ adjustment techniques.



Don’t worry.

As Karl Smith points out, just look at the Non-Seasonally Adjusted data. It’s clear. The numbers keep improving.

