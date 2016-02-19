14 photos that show why the Bahamas are so popular with the 1%

Shutterstock/trioceanThe marina in Nassau, the capital and largest city in the Bahamas.
With nearly 700 stunning islands and a host of incredible beachside properties, the Bahamas is paradise waiting to be explored.
It also happens to be the number-one Caribbean destination wealthy travellers love the most.
A recent
report by Resonance Consultancy surveyed 1,664 travellers with a household income of at least $200,000 to find out their favourite travel spots. Of the several Caribbean destinations that made the list, the Bahamas came out on top.
We’ve put together a collection of 147 photographs that show some why it’s become a beloved place for the rich and famous.
Over 2,000 cays and 700 islands make up the Bahamas, where travellers will find some of the best beaches in the world.
Beneath its glistening waters, the Bahamas provides swimmers with incredible diving opportunities, whether it's exploring one of the world's largest reefs in Adros Island, or swimming with sharks through tour companies like Stuart Cove's Dive Bahamas.
With high-end services that include private flights and jets, celebrities and royalty have been flocking to the island. Companies like Odyssey Aviation provide options that range from sleek jets and fighter planes to helicopters and custom Boeing 747s.
The Bahamas are also home to incredible food. A specialty here is conch salad, which is made with conch fish, fresh vegetables, citrus, and hot peppers. A popular spot to sample the dish is at Queen Conch in Harbour Island.
It's also home to the Caribbean's first five-star restaurant, Graycliff, where you'll also find a vast collection of handcrafted cigars and impeccable wines.
Chic boutiques like The Sugar Mill Trading Company, which is located on Harbour Island, have a lavish selection of men's and women's clothing and gifts inspired by the island.
Visitors can stay at luxurious resorts like the One&Only Ocean Club, a beach resort on the shores of Paradise Island that Travel + Leisure reports to be a favourite among celebrities like Beyonce and Jay Z. It was also the setting of several scenes in 'Casino Royale', including a villa James Bond stayed at that is available for rent.
Another favourite is The Cove Atlantis in Paradise Island, thanks to suites that offer views of two beaches from below, expansive terrace balconies, and exclusive access to the resort's adult-only pool with private cabanas and a live DJ.
When you're ready to party, head to the Aura Nightclub in Paradise Island, where you'll be treated to a 9,000-square-foot club that includes a glass dance floor, VIP seating, and an upscale crowd.
Besides its resorts, the Bahamas also boasts stunning private communities like Lyford Cay. The 1,000-acre community has more than 200 residential properties, an 18-hole championship golf course, 12 different tennis courts, a yacht club and marina, and a clubhouse set on the beach.
Fishing enthusiasts should head to Andros Island, a labyrinth of cays and waterways that house the largest area of bonefish habitat in the world. For this reason, Andros has become known as the bonefishing capital of the world.
The island of Eleuthera is known for hosting some of the best surf terrain, with some of the most consistent and powerful point breaks, reef breaks, and beach breaks in the Bahamas.
