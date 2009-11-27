Why You Should Thank Your Employees

From Harvard Business Review, a reminder to stop and say thanks to your employees. Appreciation is a powerful motivator:



If we want our people to continue working with unbridled energy and commitment, it’s vital to remember that money alone is not a sufficient motivator and that appreciation, in fact, goes a long way.

But beyond individual motivation, the notion of “giving thanks” also is critical for driving organizational and individual improvement. Most research into individual development has shown that managers are more likely to change if they are given positive feedback that they can build upon, rather when confronted with a litany of weaknesses and failures. In fact as Kaplan and Kaiser pointed out in an HBR article last year (“Stop Overdoing Your Strengths“), leadership development is more effective if it focuses on calibrating capabilities — dialling up or down existing skills — rather than trying to shore up deficits.

