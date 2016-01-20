Why going to college right after high school is a bad idea

While commonplace in Europe, gap years are slowly growing in popularity with high school students in the United States.
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof took a year off before college and swears by it, and since ‘gappers’ are consistently found to have higher GPAs in college than those who didn’t take any time off, there are stats to back him up.
