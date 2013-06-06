Why Riotous Istanbul Is Still The Coolest City In Europe [PHOTOS]

Within the last week,



a rash of intense and violent protests have broken out around Turkey.The protests began in Istanbul, the country’s capital, over a plan to demolish the last park in the city, but soon escalated into widespread protests around the country directed at the Turkish government.

In Istanbul, protesters have taken over Taksim Square, a major hub in the city, where they have continuously clashed with police in riot gear.

Yet just outside the chaotic square, life in Istanbul continues as normal and the city continues to be a playground for the young and hip. The city’s tourism industry isn’t particularly worried about the riots, which are largely confined from the areas where violence has broken out. And the U.S. State Department hasn’t issued any warnings about travel to Turkey.

Though tourists should be careful, especially near places like Taksim Square and Besiktas where protesters have gathered, the city is still a worthwhile place to visit.

