If you're waiting to invest because you don't earn enough, you could be making a big mistake

Daniel T. Allen

  • Almost half of millennials have never put money into any financial product.
  • Many say they want to earn more before building a portfolio, according to a Business Insider survey.
  • But with free apps and fractional shares, it’s never been easier or cheaper to start investing.
  • This video is part of a series focused on millennial financial empowerment called Master your Money.

