If you're waiting to invest because you don't earn enough, you could be making a big mistake

- Almost half of millennials have never put money into any financial product.
- Many say they want to earn more before building a portfolio, according to a Business Insider survey.
- But with free apps and fractional shares, it’s never been easier or cheaper to start investing.
- This video is part of a series focused on millennial financial empowerment called Master your Money.
